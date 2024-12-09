TCU and Louisiana-Lafayette match up in the New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3) vs. TCU (8-4), Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by…

New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3) vs. TCU (8-4), Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 9.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Horned Frogs have the 114th-ranked rushing offense in the FBS (114.3 yards per game). They take on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 81st-ranked rushing defense, which allows 157.6 on the ground per game.

Louisiana-Lafayette has the 30th-ranked offense in the FBS (33.1 points per game), and will be up against TCU’s 80th-ranked defense (26.4 ppg).

LAST GAME

TCU beat Cincinnati 20-13. Josh Hoover led the Frogs with 212 yards on 18-of-35 passing (51.4%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Hauss Hejny carried the ball eight times for 48 yards. Blake Nowell put up 75 yards on three catches.

Louisiana-Lafayette lost 31-3 to Marshall. Chandler Fields threw for 104 yards on 4-of-8 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Zylan Perry carried the ball six times for 25 yards. Lance LeGendre put up 81 yards on four catches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: Hoover is eighth in college football with 3,697 passing yards (308.1 per game) while completing 66.7% of passes (293 for 439), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Cam Cook has 119 carries for 460 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 75 yards. Jack Bech ranks 19th in the country with 1,034 receiving yards (86.2 per game) on 62 catches with nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

Louisiana-Lafayette: Ben Wooldridge has 2,392 passing yards (239.2 per game) while completing 68.1% of passes (184 for 270), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 200 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 20 per game. Elijah Davis has 154 carries for 775 rushing yards (59.6 yards per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. LeGendre has 814 receiving yards (62.6 per game) on 48 catches with six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has outscored opponents by 7 points per game this season, and Louisiana has outscored opponents by 9.7 per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (90th in college football) against 21 committed (108th in college football), TCU owns the 109th-ranked turnover margin in college football (minus 7).

Louisiana-Lafayette has 20 forced turnovers this season and has turned the ball over nine times, leading to a plus 11 margin, which ranks 11th-best in college football.

