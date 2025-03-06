Florida QB DJ Lagway ‘limited in throwing activities’ during spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will be “limited in throwing activities” during spring practice, coach Billy Napier…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will be “limited in throwing activities” during spring practice, coach Billy Napier said Thursday.

Napier also said Lagway was dealing with a lower-body injury, but the coach provided few details other than saying the quarterback didn’t have any offseason surgery.

Lagway missed a game last November while recovering from a strained left hamstring he suffered against Georgia. But he started every game after, including Florida’s bowl victory against Tulane in December.

“I think our intentions here are to be very smart,” Napier said. “I do think he’ll be limited in throwing activities. But he’ll participate in all practices otherwise. We’ve done a lot of homework here relative to the things he went through as a player. He was an absolute warrior and a great competitor that showed toughness.”

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman last season. He took over the starting role after Graham Mertz tore a knee ligament at Tennessee last October.

Napier said coaches plan to let Lagway call plays into backup quarterback Harrison Bailey, a transfer from Louisville, to stay involved in spring drills that begin later Thursday.

“We’ve consulted with quite a few experts here with UF Health, from a national perspective, as we do with a lot of our players in terms of second opinions,” Napier said. “In general, he’ll be able to do quite a bit but there will be some limitations.”

Napier also expects Lagway to make strides despite mostly watching from afar.

“It’s his team, so from a leadership perspective, he’s got a much different role and voice,” Napier said. “I think he’s got to navigate success a little bit. Can he separate noise and hype? Can he live in the middle there? Can he become process-oriented? Can he separate process and outcome?

“Can he continue to be consistent in that regard? Maintaining that humility, staying grounded, and then also pushing the envelope from a development standpoint. There’s a lot to do there, and I know he’d be first to tell you he’s excited about that.”

