Ray Guy Award Winners

Winners of the Ray Guy Award presented to the best punter:
2024_Eddie Czaplicki, Southern Cal
2023_Tory Taylor, Iowa
2022_Adam Korsak, Rutgers
2021_Matt Araiza , San Diego State
2020_Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
2019_Max Duffy, Kentucky
2018_Braden Mann, Texas A&M
2017_Michael Dickson, Texas
2016_Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
2015_Tom Hackett, Utah
2014_Tom Hackett, Utah
2013_Tom Hornsey, Memphis
2012_Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech
2011_Ryan Allen, Louisiana Tech
2010_Chas Henry, Florida
2009_Drew Butler, Georgia
2008_Matt Fodge, Oklahoma State
2007_Durant Brooks, Georgia Tech
2006_Daniel Sepulveda, Baylor
2005_Ryan Plackemeier, Wake Forest
2004_Daniel Sepulveda, Baylor
2003_BJ Sander, Ohio State
2002_Mark Mariscal, Colorado
2001_Travis Dorsch, Purdue
2000_Kevin Stemke, Wisconsin
