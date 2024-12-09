Playoff game at Ohio State has sold 34% more tickets than Notre Dame game on StubHub

The Indiana vs. Notre Dame matchup in the first round of the College Football Playoff is the most expensive ticket…

The Indiana vs. Notre Dame matchup in the first round of the College Football Playoff is the most expensive ticket on StubHub, but it’s Tennessee vs. Ohio State that’s selling the fastest.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said Monday that the game being hosted in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 21 has sold 34% more tickets than the game in South Bend, Indiana, on Dec. 20.

“The expanded college football playoffs are seeing early high demand, especially as we see new teams enter the competition for the first time,” Budelli said.

StubHub lists tickets for sale from official event organizers, but most of its offerings are from the resale market.

Here’s the ticket marketplace’s average CFP first-round prices as of Monday evening:

1. Indiana at Notre Dame — $733

2. Clemson at Texas — $518

3. Tennessee at Ohio State — $413

4. SMU at Penn State — $271

