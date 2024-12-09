Miami (Ohio) and Colorado State meet in the Arizona Bowl

Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Colorado State (8-4), Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami…

Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Colorado State (8-4), Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 1.5.

KEY MATCHUP

The RedHawks’ offense ranks 106th in the FBS at 22.6 points per game. They will be facing the Rams’ defense which allows 24.3 per game (62nd in college football).

Colorado State’s offense is 91st in the FBS at 25 points per game. Miami gives up 18.9 per game (16th in college football).

LAST GAME

Miami fell 38-3 to Ohio. Brett Gabbert led the RedHawks with 127 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Keyon Mozee had 28 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for two yards. Javon Tracy had seven receptions for 58 yards.

Colorado State won 42-37 over Utah State. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams with 370 yards on 31-of-46 passing (67.4%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball two times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Avery Morrow carried the ball 21 times for 80 yards. Dane Olson had five receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: Gabbert has 2,737 passing yards (210.5 per game) while completing 57.6% of passes (204 for 354), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mozee has 170 carries for 1,073 rushing yards (82.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns. Tracy has 57 receptions for 818 yards (62.9 per game) and has seven touchdowns.

Colorado State: Fowler-Nicolosi has 2,456 passing yards (204.7 per game) while completing 61.9% of passes (205 for 331), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Morrow has 166 carries for 956 rushing yards (79.7 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 78 yards. Caleb Goodie has 436 receiving yards (39.6 per game) on 21 catches with four touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game this season, and Colorado State has outscored opponents by 0.7 per game.

On defense, Miami has been a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards, ranking 25th-best by surrendering just 184.5 yards per game. The RedHawks rank 75th on offense (220 passing yards per game).

From an offensive standpoint, Colorado State is accumulating 209.9 passing yards per contest (87th-ranked). It ranks 101st in college football defensively (238.5 passing yards given up per game).

