LSU and Baylor square off in the Texas Bowl

Texas Bowl: Baylor (8-4) vs. LSU (8-4), Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

KEY MATCHUP

The 315 passing yards per game the Tigers average ranks them eighth in the FBS, while the 227.6 the Bears allow ranks them 84th in college football.

LSU gives up 4.5 yards per rushing attempt (84th in the FBS). Baylor is 33rd in rushing, averaging 4.9 per carry.

LAST GAME

LSU won 37-17 over Oklahoma. Garrett Nussmeier passed for 277 yards on 22-of-31 attempts (71.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Caden Durham carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards, adding four receptions for 32 yards. Chris Hilton Jr. had two receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor won 45-17 over Kansas. Sawyer Robertson led the Bears with 310 yards on 23-of-31 passing (74.2%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Bryson Washington carried the ball 28 times for 192 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Monaray Baldwin put up 119 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: Nussmeier ranks seventh in the country with 3,735 passing yards (311.3 per game) while completing 63.7% of passes (312 for 490), with 26 touchdowns (14th in CFB) and 11 interceptions. Durham has 125 carries for 694 rushing yards (57.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 27 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Kyren Lacy has 58 receptions for 866 yards (72.2 per game) and has nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

Baylor: Robertson has 2,626 passing yards (218.8 per game) while completing 62.8% of passes (199 for 317), with 26 touchdowns (14th in CFB) and seven interceptions. He has 227 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.9 per game. Washington has 170 carries for 1,004 rushing yards (83.7 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown. Josh Cameron has 44 receptions for 643 yards (53.6 per game) and has nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

FACTS & FIGURES

LSU has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game this season, and Baylor has outscored opponents by 9.4 per game.

LSU is averaging 116.8 rushing yards per game on offense this season (107th in college football), and is giving up 146.6 rushing yards per game (63rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 188.5 rushing yards per game on offense, Baylor ranks 35th in college football. On defense it ranks 76th, surrendering 155.2 rushing yards per contest.

