Gasparilla Bowl pits Florida against Tulane

Gasparilla Bowl: Tulane (9-4) vs. Florida (7-5), Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Florida by 12.5.

KEY MATCHUP

The Gators average 219.1 passing yards per game (77th in the FBS). They will be facing the Green Wave’s defense which ranks sixth, giving up 167.9 yards per game through the air.

Tulane has the 17th-ranked rushing offense in the FBS (205.4 yards per game), and will be up against the 78th-ranked defense in that category, as Florida allows 156.2 per game.

LAST GAME

Florida beat Florida State 31-11. DJ Lagway led the Gators with 133 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Montrell Johnson had 99 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Chimere Dike put up 63 yards on three catches.

Tulane fell 35-14 to Army. Darian Mensah threw for 209 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards. Makhi Hughes carried the ball 14 times for 66 yards, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Mario Williams recorded 109 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: Lagway has 1,610 passing yards (146.4 per game) while completing 59.2% of passes (93 for 157), with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jadan Baugh has 119 carries for 603 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and seven touchdowns. Elijhah Badger has 37 receptions for 789 yards (71.7 per game) and has four touchdowns.

Tulane: Mensah has 2,723 passing yards (209.5 per game) while completing 65.9% of passes (189 for 287), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 132 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.2 per game. Hughes has 257 carries and ranks 11th in college football with 1,372 rushing yards (105.5 per game) and 15 touchdowns (14th in CFB). He also has 19 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Williams has 940 receiving yards (72.3 per game) on 54 catches with five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game this season, and Tulane has outscored opponents by 17.5 per game.

With 22 forced turnovers (16th in college football) against 17 committed (63rd in college football), Florida has the 37th-ranked turnover margin in college football (plus 5).

Tulane’s run offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in college football with 205.4 rushing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 140.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 53rd.

