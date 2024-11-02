St. Francis (Pa.) runs for 309 yards, 3 TDs in 34-0 rout of Stonehill

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Nick Whitfield Jr. threw for two touchdowns, DeMarcus McElroy rushed for 147 of St. Francis’ 309…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Nick Whitfield Jr. threw for two touchdowns, DeMarcus McElroy rushed for 147 of St. Francis’ 309 yards, and the Red Flash eased by Stonehill 34-0 on Saturday.

St. Francis (3-6, 1-4 Northeast Conference) held Stonehill (1-7, 1-3) to just five first downs and 56 total yards — including minus-four through the air. The Red Flash limited Stonehill to minus-one yards of total offense in the first half. The Skyhawks finished the third quarter with just 16 yards and two first downs.

St. Francis scored 20 points in the second quarter on drives of four, four and six plays, highlighted by McElroy’s 50-yard run.

Whitfield connected with Jahmil Perryman for a 46-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter for a 27-0 lead. Whitfield found Gavin Thomson from 14-yards out to cap the scoring with 6:22 left.

Whitfield was 9 of 17 for 168 yards for St. Francis. Markell Holman added 15 runs for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Stonehill was led by Jordan Irvine, who recorded double-digit tackles for the second straight game with 11.

Cole Clarke was 2 of 8 with an interception for the Skyhawks.

