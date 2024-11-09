Southern’s 2-point conversion in 5th OT produces 25-23 win over Bethune-Cookman

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kobe Dillion ran for 130 yards and added a two-point conversion in the fifth overtime…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kobe Dillion ran for 130 yards and added a two-point conversion in the fifth overtime as Southern pulled out a 25-23 win when a Bethune-Cookman rushing attempt was stuffed Saturday night.

Bethune-Cookman held a 3-0 lead since the closing seconds of the first quarter before the teams went into overtime tied at 10. Then both teams scored easily in their first two overtime possessions.

Failing on run attempts for the two-point conversions following their second touchdowns set the stage for the next two overtimes and the teams combined for four-straight incompletions before Dillion scored and the Southern defense made the final stop.

CJ Russell had a 6-yard TD run on Southern’s OT opening drive. Then Dennis Palmer ran 25 yards on the next play for the Wildcats.

Kendric Rhymes had a 25-yard run for Southern on the next snap but he was stopped on the PAT run. Bethune-Cookman, following a pass interference call on the first play, got a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ransom to Nance Thomas. Ransom was stopped on a PAT keeper.

Southern (6-4, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ran for 256 yards as Ryhmes added 92 yards. Two quarterbacks were 13-of-28 passing for 164 yards.

Ransom threw for 243 yards and Palmer ran for 96.

