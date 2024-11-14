Rutgers can become bowl eligible with a win at Maryland, but the Terrapins are favored

Maryland and Rutgers meet with both teams are scrambling to become bowl eligible.

Rutgers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-5, 1-5), Saturday, 6 p.m. EST (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Maryland by 5 1/2.

Series History: Maryland leads 12-7.

What’s at stake?

Both teams are scrambling to become bowl eligible. Rutgers is one victory away from win No. 6. Maryland needs two more, and its regular-season finale is against Penn State, so the two games before that take on added importance. Rutgers made a bowl last season. The Terrapins are trying to extend a streak of three seasons in a row.

Key matchup

Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. vs. the Rutgers secondary. Edwards is third in the Big Ten with 280 yards passing per game, but he’s also thrown eight interceptions. Edwards leads the Big Ten with 26.22 completions per game.

Players to watch

Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai needs 69 more yards rushing to reach 1,000 on the season. He has 10 rushing touchdowns, three shy of the school’s single-season record.

Maryland: WR Tai Felton is one of two Big Ten players this century to reach 900 yards receiving and 80 receptions through nine games. Purdue’s Charlie Jones did it in 2022. With 80 catches, he has tied D.J. Moore (2017) for the single-season record at Maryland.

Facts & figures

Felton leads the Big Ten in receptions by 16 and yards receiving by 214. … Rutgers ranks No. 1 nationally with just 29.56 penalty yards per game. The Scarlet Knights have not had more than five penalties in a game this season. … Maryland RB Roman Hemby, who had 989 yards rushing two years ago, has just 437 this season. … Rutgers is 15-2 since 2020 when avoiding a turnover. … Rutgers began the season with four straight wins, then lost four in a row before a victory last week against Minnesota.

