Rhode Island beats Bryant 35-21 to claim share of Coastal Athletic Association title

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Malik Grant rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Rhode Island beat Bryant 35-21 on Saturday to capture a share of its first league title in 39 years.

Rhode Island (10-2, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Association) secured the program’s seventh title, with each of the previous six coming in the Yankee Conference. Rhode Island and Richmond are tied, with the Spiders earning a spot in the FCS playoffs as the CAA’s No. 1 team.

Hunter Helms threw for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Rhode Island. Grant also added his first touchdown reception of the season.

Grant rushed for 47 yards on the first snap of the second half. He ran for 56 yards on the drive that ended with his 4-yard touchdown catch for a 20-14 lead. An interception by Braden Price on the ensuing Bryant possession set up another Grant rushing touchdown.

Bryant scored in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, but a 15-play, 72-yard drive ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Grant.

Grant’s 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for Rhode Island’s single-season record set last season by Ja’Den McKenzie.

Brennan Myer threw for 189 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Bryant (2-10, 0-8). Dylan Kedzior rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Landon Ruggieri caught eight passes for 105 yards and a score.

The Rams tied a program record for total wins in a season with 10, first set in 1984 and matched in 1985.

