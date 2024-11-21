No. 23 UNLV looks to keep conference title hopes alive with a win at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Barry Odom’s UNLV squad keeps checking off firsts in a breakthrough season for the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Coach Barry Odom’s UNLV squad keeps checking off firsts in a breakthrough season for the Rebels.

UNLV got into the AP poll for the first time ever in September, made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time this week and heads into the stretch run with a chance of winning the first Mountain West title in school history.

The 23rd-ranked Rebels (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West, No. 24 CFP) take their highest ranking ever into their final road game of the regular season when they take on San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) on Friday night.

“I’m excited we’re getting more national notoriety,” Odom said. “It sets up more meaningful games in November, which is always a goal in pursuit of winning a championship. That’s still on the table for us. The playoff hopes are still out there and really across the country aren’t many schools that can say that.”

Odom has turned a program that had one winning record in the 21 seasons before he arrived into a contender in the conference. The Rebels won nine games last season for their most wins since 1984 when they made it to the Mountain West title game before losing to Boise State.

UNLV has been even better this season, making its debut in the poll at No. 25 after a 4-0 start before losing to Syracuse and getting back in this week.

If the Rebels win their final two games of the regular season and Colorado State loses at least once, they will be in prime position to go back to the Mountain West title game with a possible playoff berth at stake.

“When you win, those games keep stacking up and they get bigger by the moment,” Odom said.

The stakes aren’t quite as high for the Spartans, who have had a promising first year under coach Ken Niumatalolo. They have become bowl eligible and have a chance at their first eight-win season since 2012.

The Spartans hung tough last week against No. 13 Boise State, taking a 14-0 lead early and remaining tied until late in the third quarter before losing 42-21.

“That gave us confidence,” Niumatalolo said. “That was the No. 13 team in the country and we know we can beat them. Now we get the No. 23 team.”

San Jose State has lost 11 straight games against ranked teams since beating No. 16 Fresno State in 2013.

Managin

g loss

Jacob De Jesus returned to UNLV’s lineup last week after being out since injuring his knee Oct. 25 against Boise State. He looked like he never left. He caught seven passes for 75 yards, rushed twice for 42 yards and returned five punts for 35 yards in UNLV’s 41-20 victory over San Diego State.

All while coping with the recent death of his father, Richard. De Jesus said his father would text him before games wishing him good luck, and not being able to read such a message had him down.

“But once we got in the stadium and started warming up,” De Jesus said, “I started feeling more up and thinking, ‘I want to do this for him and have a great game for him.’”

Special teams

UNLV has had great success on special teams this season. Ricky White III has blocked four punts — more than any other team — and Jai’Den Thomas had a 90-yard kick return for a TD against Fresno State.

“Their special teams has us on high alert,” Niumatalolo said.

Kickin’ it

UNLV freshman Caden Chittenden leads all kickers in scoring with 109 points. He also is seventh among all players.

Chittenden is tied for the national lead with 22 made field goals on 27 attempts.

“He’s become one of the elite kickers in all of college football, not just our conference,” Odom said. “Obviously, he’s got a number of years ahead of him that he will continue to make a name for himself and our program.”

Thriving at home

San Jose State has dominated the series as the home team, winning seven consecutive meetings in its stadium.

UNLV’s last victory at San Jose State? That occurred in 1993 when both teams were in the Big West Conference.

The Spartans have been the better team of late no matter where the game is played, taking a four-game series winning streak into this matchup. They have won 12 of the past 14 meetings.

UNLV has won its first five road games of the season for the first time in school history and the seven-game streak since last season is tied for the third-longest active streak in the nation.

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report

