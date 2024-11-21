No. 15 Texas A&M visits struggling Auburn with SEC title and playoff hopes on the line

No. 15 Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1 SEC, No. 15) at Auburn (4-6, 1-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN) BetMGM College…

No. 15 Texas A&M (8-2, 5-1 SEC, No. 15) at Auburn (4-6, 1-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A&M by 2 1/2.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 8-6.

What’s at stake?

The Aggies are still in the hunt for their first Southeastern Conference championship and playoff berth but can ill afford another loss on either count. Texas A&M’s toughest test still awaits: in-state rival Texas in College Station. The challenge may be avoiding looking ahead from this one. The Tigers have to win their final two games to avoid a fourth straight losing season.

Key matchup

Auburn’s running game against Texas A&M’s defense. Jarquez Hunter has already rushed for 1,015 yards with five touchdowns, including a nation’s best 278-yard game against Kentucky. No coincidence that it was the Tigers’ only SEC win, since their passing game has been inconsistent.

The Aggies have only allowed two of their last seven opponents to top 100 rushing yards, including holding LSU to 24 yards on 23 rushes. They have a defensive front led by Shemar Turner and transfer Nic Scourton.

Players to watch

Texas A&M: QB Marcel Reed is 4-1 as a starter. He has passed for 1,129 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions. He has run for 375 yards and six scores.

Auburn: QB Payton Thorne has been up and down this season but passed for a career-high five touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Thorne has only three TD passes over his last four SEC games, though.

Facts & figures

The Aggies have won three of the last four meetings, including a 27-10 home win last season. … Texas A&M has allowed just 37 tackles for loss this season, leading the SEC and ranking fifth nationally. … Auburn is fourth nationally with 14 pass plays of at least 40 yards. … The Tigers had their first penalty-free game since at least 1996 against Louisiana-Monroe. They’re averaging a league-low 5.40 penalties per game. Only seven other FBS teams have had games without a penalty this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football FB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.