Missouri aims to get back in win column at Mississippi State, which still seeks first SEC victory

Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC). BetMGM College Sports Odds: Missouri by…

Missouri (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC).

BetMGM College Sports Odds: Missouri by 7.5.

Series: Tied 2-2.

What’s at stake?

Missouri sits just outside the AP Top 25 and looks to rebound from last week’s 34-30 loss at South Carolina that dropped the Tigers to midpack in the conference. Mississippi State returns from a bye after losing 33-14 at Tennessee and seeks to end a 10-game SEC losing streak dating to last season.

Key matchup

Missouri’s defense ranks 18th nationally (311.6 yards per game) and is seventh in both third down percentage (29.1%) and first downs allowed (154). MSU has steadily improved since the beginning of the season and ranks eighth in the SEC with 21.2 first downs per contest. The Bulldogs can also score quickly, with 14 touchdowns in under two minutes and 13 scoring drives of five plays or fewer.

Players to watch

Mizzou defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. has 5.5 sacks (tied for 46th in FBS) and at least half a sack among 13 combined tackles the past four games. His 4.5 sacks in league play rank eighth and include two stops against Alabama.

Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith and linebacker Stone Blanton are close to becoming the Bulldogs’ third consecutive defensive pair with 100 tackles each. Smith, a sophomore, leads the SEC with 101 while Blanton is fourth with 93. Smith made a career-high 20 stops (nine solo) at Tennessee; Blanton, a junior South Carolina transfer, had 14 against UMass.

Facts & figures

Mississippi State has won the past two meetings, most recently 51-32 in December 2020. … The Tigers have converted 35 of 38 red-zone chances (92.1%, fourth in the SEC) and 91 of 96 trips (95%) since the start of last season. … QB Brady Cook (8,290 yards) is 509 away from becoming Mizzou’s No. 3 career passer. … WR Luther Burden III’s 2,162 yards stand eighth in school history. … MSU’s Davon Booth needs 38 all-purpose yards to surpass Tulu Griffin’s 1,039 last season. … The Bulldogs’ 10 offensive TDs of 30-plus yards is their highest total since scoring 16 in 2016. … MSU will honor 22 seniors before their home finale.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.