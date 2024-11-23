Lehigh wraps up Patriot League title with 38-14 win over most-frequent rival Lafayette

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Mason Moore returned an interception for a touchdown to highlight another strong defensive performance by Lehigh…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Mason Moore returned an interception for a touchdown to highlight another strong defensive performance by Lehigh and the Mountain Hawks defeated rival Lafayette 38-14 on Saturday to claim the Patriot League’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.

The Mountain Hawks (8-3, 5-1) won their fifth consecutive game, holding their opponent under 20 points in each game. Moore’s 41-yard pick-6 capped off a defensive effort that allowed only 283 total yards and intercepted two Lafayette passes.

Lehigh and Holy Cross finished tied for first place but the Mountain Hawks get the automatic bid based on their 10-7 victory over the Crusaders two weeks ago.

Lehigh had 229 yards rushing, with Jaden Green, Matt Machalik and Luke Yoder all going over 60 yards. Hayden Johnson completed 10 of 13 passes for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Green, Machalik and Johnson had rushing touchdowns.

Jamar Curtis had 131 yards rushing and both touchdowns for the Leopards (6-6, 2-4). Dean DeNobile was 20-for-25 passing for 171 yards and was intercepted twice.

Lehigh vs. Lafayette is the most frequent matchup in Division I football. They have met 160 times. Next on the list are Princeton-Yale (146) and Harvard-Yale (140).

The victory gave the Mountain Hawks their 13th Patriot League football championship.

