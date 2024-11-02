Kanye Udoh scores two touchdowns and leads No. 21 Army over Air Force 20-3

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kanye Udoh rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to help No. 21 Army…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kanye Udoh rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to help No. 21 Army to a 20-3 victory over Air Force and the Black Knights’ nation-leading 12th straight victory.

Playing without starting quarterback Bryson Daily, who missed the game for unexplained reasons, Udoh fulfilled a promise to his captain.

The sophomore running back told Daily, who missed the last Air Force game, that the team was going to play for him and keep Army’s undefeated season alive.

Udoh backed it up, setting career highs in rushing yards (158) and carries (22) while recording his third multiple touchdown game this season.

“I felt like I had a responsibility to fill the shoes of Bryson and go out there and play my best game,” said Udoh, who accounted for 76% of Army’s 207 rushing yards.

Udoh ran seven times for 48 yards on Army’s opening drive of the second half. The sophomore finished the possession off with a 12-yard touchdown run, his eighth of the season.

Army (8-0), the defending Commander in Chief’s champions, defeated Air Force for the fourth time in the last five meetings. The victory sets up a winner-take-all for the CIC trophy with Navy on Dec. 14 at Northwest Stadium.

Army’s defense limited Air Force to only three red-zone plays on the day and picked off three Falcons’ passes in the fourth quarter.

Senior safety Max DiDomenico’s interception sealed the victory for Army with 1:51 left. DiDomenico returned the interception 69 yards to Air Force’s 25. Udoh scored his second touchdown on the next play.

Daily missed practice this week with either injury or illness, per a statement from the academy. Junior Dewayne Coleman made his first start for the Black Knights in Daily’s place. Coleman finished with 42 rushing yards, completed 5 of 8 passes for 48 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.

Army struggled in the first half, settling for Trey Gronotte’s 30-yard field goal on its first drive. It was the first time the Black Knights did not score a touchdown on its opening possession. Gronotte added a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The loss was the seventh straight for Air Force (1-7) after a season-opening win over Merrimack.

“It (stinks),” Air Force wide receiver Cade Harris said. “Obviously, you want to beat these guys real bad. We missed some opportunities to make sure plays.

Up in the air

Army safety Casey Larkin intercepted his third pass of the season on the Black Knights’ 7 to end an Air Force threat with 13:24 left in the game. Jaydan Mayes picked off his third pass of season with 36 seconds remaining.

Air Force quarterback Quentin Harris was sacked six times and threw an interception.

Takeaways

Air Force: The defense kept the Falcons close in the first half. The Falcons stumbled on offense with only one red-zone drive that ended with Matthew Dapore’s 32-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining in the first half.

Army: The Black Knights found a way without Daily at quarterback. The Black Knights’ defense stepped up with important stops and Larkin’s interception. Army has allowed only 40 points in the last five meetings against Air Force.

Poll implications

Army could move up in the AP Top 25 poll after another dominant home win.

Up next

Air Force: Hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

Army: Travels to North Texas on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.