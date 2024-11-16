Jacobian Morgan leads Jackson State past Alabama State 16-10 for SWAC’s East Division title

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw two touchdown passes and Jackson State held off Alabama State 16-10 on Saturday…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw two touchdown passes and Jackson State held off Alabama State 16-10 on Saturday to win the East Division of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Morgan connected with Jameel Gardner Jr. for a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 7-3 lead at halftime for Jackson State (9-2, 7-0). Morgan teamed up with Ja’Naylon Dupree for a 44-yard score and a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Morgan completed 8 of 13 passes for 120 yards with one interception for the Tigers. Ashton Taylor sacked Kareem Keye in the end zone for a safety for the only points of the fourth quarter.

The defenses ruled in this one.

Brandon Gilliam kicked a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give Alabama State (5-5, 4-3) the lead.

The Hornets managed just 130 yards of offense before the intermission but held Jackson State to only 85. The Tigers rushed for 134 yards but had minus-4 through the air.

Daquon Kincey carried 13 times for 144 yards for Alabama State. His 46-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter pulled the Hornets within 14-10. Keye completed 3 of 9 passes for 4 yards with an interception.

Neither team topped 200 yards of offense and both combined to go 5 for 24 on third-down conversions.

