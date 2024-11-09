Jacksonville St. uses Hail Mary momentum to topple Louisiana Tech in OT

Tre Stewart ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and his 11-yard scoring run in overtime sent Jacksonville State to…

Tre Stewart ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and his 11-yard scoring run in overtime sent Jacksonville State to a 44-37 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

On Louisiana Tech’s overtime possession, J-Rock Swain sacked Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock on fourth-and-two to end it.

Jacksonville State (6-3, 5-0 Conference USA) forced the extra session when trailing 37-31 with four seconds left in regulation, Tyler Huff completed a 49-yard Hail Mary to Cam Vaughn.

With three wide receivers lined up to the right, Huff eluded pressure, strayed to his right and launched it. Vaughn slid behind the defense and caught the ball without needing to leap for it. However, Garrison Rippa pushed the extra point attempt left to set up overtime.

Huff threw for 200 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 42 yards and reached the end zone once on the ground. Vaughn finished with 130 yards receiving on seven catches with two touchdowns.

The Gamecocks built a 21-7 lead before the Bulldogs tightened on defense and roared back to go up 37-28 with 10:20 left in regulation when Marquis Crosby ran it in from the 4.

Bullock threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns for Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-4). Tru Edwards had 142 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

