Green’s four touchdowns lead Arkansas to 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Taylen Green threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more in leading Arkansas to a 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Razorbacks’ win clinched bowl eligibility, marking the fourth time in coach Sam Pittman’s five seasons the team has reached that threshold.

Green and the Arkansas (6-5) offense took control in the second quarter after registering just 25 yards in the first. He led a 13-play, 80-yard drive to open the scoring with 5:54 left in the half and on the Razorbacks’ next drive, he scrambled for a 41-yard touchdown on 4th-and-3 to provide Arkansas with more than enough.

Louisiana Tech (4-7) didn’t gain more than 20 yards on a single drive until late in the third quarter when Evan Bullock found Eli Finley to cap a 42-yard drive for the Bulldogs’ first score. The touchdown came only after a targeting penalty wiped out an Arkansas interception five plays earlier.

Green, who finished 20-of-37 passing for 221 yards and ran for 61 yards on six carries, scored his second rushing touchdown on the Razorbacks’ next possession. Bullock added a second passing touchdown on a 20-yarder to Jimmy Holiday midway through the fourth quarter for Louisiana Tech’s final score.

Isaac TeSlaa, in his final home game, caught both touchdown passes, his only two catches of the game. Ja’Quinden Jackson scored the game’s final touchdown on a 13-yard rush with 3:01 left.

Big Picture

Louisiana Tech: The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of bowl eligibility.

Arkansas: A victory in the season finale would result in only Arkansas’ second seven-win regular season since 2016.

Up next

Louisiana Tech will host Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Arkansas travels to Missouri on Saturday to close the regular season.

