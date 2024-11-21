Florida State faces Charleston Southern, seeking to bounce back after dismissing three assistants

Charleston Southern (1-10) at Florida State (1-9), Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network Extra) BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.…

Charleston Southern (1-10) at Florida State (1-9), Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: Florida State leads 2-0.

What’s at stake?

Florida State is seeking to snap a six-game losing streak, the program’s longest slide since dropping eight straight to open the 1974 season. Coach Mike Norvell and FSU’s administration dismissed offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans on No. 10, a day after a 52-3 loss to Notre Dame. There’s not much for a Power Four program to gain against an FCS opponent, but a homecoming win and positive energy going into a rivalry game against Florida would be significant for the Seminoles.

Key matchup

Charleston Southern’s run game vs. Florida State’s rush defense. The Buccaneers run a triple-option offense, but they have struggled to move the ball and average just 15 points per game. Autavius Ison leads Charleston Southern with 767 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, but he has been held to 51 yards or less in the last three games. Florida State will have a size and athleticism edge up front but must reverse its third-down struggles (allowing a 45.9 percent conversion rate, 122nd among the 134 FBS defenses).

Players to watch

Charleston Southern: LB Steve Zayachkowsky leads the team with 76 tackles and his three sacks are among the team leaders. Zayachkowsky had four tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup in the overtime loss to Eastern Illinois last week.

Florida State: RB Lawrance Toafili has 380 rushing yards and 176 receiving yards, representing the Seminoles’ most dependable offensive weapon. Toafili has moved up to No. 19 on FSU’s career rushing yards list after picking up 77 yards in the loss at Notre Dame. He now has 1,819 rushing yards.

Facts & figures

The Seminoles have started nine offensive line combinations in 10 games, and they are last in the FBS in scoring offense (13.3). … Florida State has won 10 straight homecoming games. … Charleston Southern is 0-26 all-time against FBS teams, but the Buccaneers nearly pulled off an upset before losing at East Carolina 31-28 in 2021. … The Buccaneers have lost nine straight games, but five have come by a touchdown or less.

