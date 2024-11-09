Eric Phoenix, Jarod Washington lead South Carolina State to 38-14 victory over Howard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw three touchdown passes and Jarod Washington returned an interception 49 yards for a score…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw three touchdown passes and Jarod Washington returned an interception 49 yards for a score to lead South Carolina State to a 38-14 victory over Howard on Saturday.

Phoenix connected with Einaj Carter for a 63-yard touchdown to give South Carolina State (7-2, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) the lead for good with 2:35 left in the first half. Washington followed 46 seconds later with his pick-6 for a 21-7 advantage.

Phoenix added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Keshawn Toney in the third quarter and a 28-yarder to Caden High in the fourth to wrap up the victory.

Phoenix completed 16 of 26 passes for 272 yards for the Bulldogs. Carter had four catches for 120 yards.

Ja’Shawn Scroggins totaled 161 yards on 15-for-30 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Bison (4-6, 1-2).

South Carolina State’s defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s first possession and Kazarius Adams polished off a 58-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Scroggins answered on Howard’s next possession with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Williams on third-and-goal to pull the Bison even after one quarter.

