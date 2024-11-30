Duke rallies from 14 down, beats Wake Forest 23-17 on final-play pass

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — It wasn’t how Duke drew up the final play, but it worked out perfect for the…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — It wasn’t how Duke drew up the final play, but it worked out perfect for the Blue Devils in Saturday’s 23-17 victory over Wake Forest.

Maalik Murphy threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Moore as time expired, allowing Duke to end the regular season with three consecutive victories.

Murphy said he realized he took too long to make a decision after the last snap.

“I knew at that point I had to make a play,” he said. “The damage was already done, time was ticking.”

With the score tied at 17, the Blue Devils (9-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved 76 yards in 1:22 after forcing a Wake Forest punt. It appeared that Duke might run out of time in the slow-developing play, but Moore improvised and broke free along the right side, caught the ball at the 10-yard line and spun into the end zone to complete a comeback from 14 points down in the second half.

“The play that Maalik and Jordan put together was magical,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. “Nobody thought a 5-yard route would turn into a (long) touchdown.”

So instead of a long field-goal attempt, Duke had something better.

“I just decided to take it down the field,” Moore said. “I think that’s a testament to our chemistry. … Maalik had the confidence in himself to make that kind of play.”

It resulted in Duke’s sixth victory by seven points or less.

“It’s like a perfect exclamation point to our season,” Diaz said. “An unbelievable way to finish our season.”

Murphy racked up with 235 yards on 26-for-34 passing. Moore, who was down with an injury after a reception earlier in the second half, made five catches for 98 yards.

Hank Bachmeier threw for 207 yards and a touchdown as Wake Forest (4-8, 2-6) ended its second straight four-win season with a four-game losing streak.

“A heartbreaking loss,” Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. “It’s a tough way to lose a game and a tough way to end the season.”

Tate Carey’s 8-yard run, Matthew Dennis’ 37-yard field goal and Horatio Fields’ 9-yard reception across 11 minutes of game time gave Wake Forest a 17-3 lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Duke took advantage of a short field following a punt, moving 42 yards in four plays to score on Star Thomas’ 3-yard run. The Blue Devils recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and converted on Murphy’s 2-yard run with 12:57 left to pull even.

“What has been proven is that we’re mentally tough,” Diaz said. “We’re not going to do everything perfect.”

Record receiver

Taylor Morin became Wake Forest’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,974. He picked up 47 yards on eight catches on Saturday.

Morin, in his fifth season, passed former NFL player Ricky Proehl, who had 2,929 yards in the late 1980s.

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils have secured at least a nine-win season for the second time in three seasons, this one coming in Diaz’s first season. They racked up a 4-0 record against in-state opponents, including comebacks to top North Carolina and Wake Forest.

“Every quest that we have for championships starts in our own state,” Diaz said.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons punted on their final three possessions of the season. They finished with a 1-6 record in home games.

“It’s been a tough year, a long year, and I’m proud of our team and how hard they fought,” Clawson said.

Up next

Duke: Awaits a bowl invitation

Wake Forest: Enters the offseason with a losing record for the third time in five seasons.

