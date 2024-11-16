Daniel Porto field goal lifts Holy Cross to dramatic 40-38 win over Bucknell

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Holy Cross scored on a blocked punt and an interception return, and Daniel Porto kicked the…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Holy Cross scored on a blocked punt and an interception return, and Daniel Porto kicked the go-ahead field goal with 59 seconds left to lift Holy Cross to a wild 40-38 victory over Bucknell on Saturday.

The Crusaders remain alive to win or share the Patriot League championship for the sixth consecutive year. Holy Cross (5-6, 4-1) shares first place with Lehigh, which defeated Colgate 45-17 on Saturday. Holy Cross finishes at Georgetown and Lehigh hosts Lafayette in season finales next week.

Ralph Rucker IV threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Bucknell (5-6, 3-2) led by as much as 21-3. Jayden Clerveaux’s short touchdown run for Holy Cross made it 21-10 at halftime and Joe Pesansky’s 35-yard pass to Max Mosey on the second play of the third quarter got the Crusaders within 21-17.

A field goal and Rucker’s fourth TD pass made it 31-17 in favor of Bucknell before things got hectic.

Ross Dansdill blocked a punt deep in Holy Cross territory and Cam Jones picked up the loose ball and took it the last two yards for a touchdown that got the Crusaders within 31-24 late in the third.

Clerveaux tied it with another short touchdown run, then Holy Cross took its first lead when Curtis Harris-Lopez picked off a Rucker pass and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

Rucker then rallied Bucknell with his fifth TD pass of the game, a 5-yarder to Eric Weatherly with eight minutes remaining.

Holy Cross turned it over on downs but forced a Bucknell punt before mounting a 64-yard, 11-play drive to set up a 23-yard field goal by Porto.

Rucker fumbled on the first play of Bucknell’s final possession.

Rucker completed 33 of 42 passes for 339 yards. In addition to his five TDs, he was intercepted twice. Weatherly caught 10 for 129 yards and two scores.

