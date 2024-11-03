College Football Corner: Chill of November meets Virginia Tech and Navy on the road

Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his ballots here.

November weather can be harsh, especially after a warmer-than-expected October (shorts season had an extended run this fall). On the college football field, the first weekend of “Closing Month” claimed three more unbeatens, with Pitt and Iowa State falling for the first time all season while No. 3 Penn State suffered a case of déjà vu.

Even though this was the Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season, they have definitely been here before. For the fourth time in eight seasons, Ohio State has handed them their first loss of the year and each year it once again it has the feel of the air leaving a balloon. But unlike previous seasons, head coach James Franklin’s team won’t have Michigan on their slate this month. And, while one loss might knock them out of the top four, a stumble to the Buckeyes will not keep them from falling out of the top 12 which is what the playoff field is now.

Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2 ACC) dealt with one roller coaster afternoon at Syracuse, starting with the nearly-noontime announcement that quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten would not be playing. Naturally, the offense began the day with touchdowns on their first two possessions and then took a 21-3 lead early in the third quarter (95.9% odds of winning according to espn.com). But once again, the JMA Wireless Dome, formerly the Carrier Dome, under any name became a house of horrors for the Hokies, who coughed up the big lead and lost to the Orange in overtime 38-31.

Hokie Highlights: Backup quarterback Collin Schlee threw for 206 yards and a touchdown, finding Stephen Gosnell five times for 118 yards. The running game generated 249 yards on 5.2 per carry. Keonta Jenkins led the defense with 10 tackles.

Hokie Humblings: Schlee fumbled in overtime on a scramble to end the game. After a strong first half, the defense allowed the Orange to score four touchdowns on five possessions after intermission. Nine penalties for 79 yards didn’t help.

Next: Tuesday, Nov. 19 against 7-2 Clemson.

Navy (6-2, 4-1 AAC) saw their game at Rice be delayed five hours due to weather, and when play began the Owls jumped in front by reaching the end zone on two of their first three possessions. That’s all they’d need as the Midshipmen’s offense spun their wheels all evening in a 24-10 loss.

Midshipman Medals: When you lead with the punter, things cannot be ideal. But Riley Riethman averaged 52.2 yards per punt. Colin Ramos led the defense with nine tackles and a sack. And quarterback Blake Horvath led the team in rushing for the seventh time in eight outings this fall.

Midshipman Miscues: Unfortunately, Horvath threw an interception on Navy’s first offensive play of the night (he’d throw an INT on their final possession of the game as well). The offense would convert just 4-14 third downs while the defense allowed Owls quarterback EJ Warner to complete 70% of his passes. The defense also allowed 4.8 yards per carry.

Next: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4-4 South Florida on ESPN2 at noon.