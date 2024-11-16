Colin Karhu makes a game-winning PAT in overtime and Liberty edges Massachusetts 35-34

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Cooley rushed for 147 yards and scored his third touchdown in overtime, Colin Karhu made…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Cooley rushed for 147 yards and scored his third touchdown in overtime, Colin Karhu made a game-winning point-after attempt and Liberty edged Massachusetts 35-34 on Saturday.

UMass had a chance to win it on the final drive of regulation that started its 10-yard line. Freshman AJ Hairston had 15-yard completions to T.Y. Harding and Jakobie Keeney-James to get near midfield. Then Hairston connected with tight end Dominick Mazotti on consecutive plays to get to the Liberty 23.

UMass ran clock before setting up Jacob Lurie’s 43-yard attempt in the middle of the field. Liberty called a timeout just before the field goal and Lurie eventually missed it wide right.

Jalen John opened overtime with a 23-yard run and he scored on the next play to give UMass the lead. But Lurie’s point-after attempt hit the upright.

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter picked up 8 yards on a first-down run and Cooley followed with a 12-yard run before powering it in from the 5. Karhu made the PAT and was hoisted in the air by his teammate in celebration.

Salter was 9 of 16 for 114 yards with an interception for Liberty (7-2). He also had 13 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

John finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns for UMass (2-8).

