Cade Klubnik leads No. 19 Clemson past Virginia Tech 24-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw three touchdown passes to help No. 19 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 24-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-2, 6-1) used Klubnik’s arm and a terrific performance by their defense, which held Virginia Tech to a season-low 228 yards, to bounce back from a home loss to Louisville and remain in the ACC title race. Clemson also beat Virginia Tech for the seventh straight time.

Kyron Drones paced Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3) with 115 yards passing, but he was replaced in the fourth quarter after the Hokies fell behind 21-7.

The Tigers trailed 7-0 at halftime, but they scored touchdowns on three of their first four second-half possessions.

Klubnik finished the first drive of the half with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Cole Turner. On the Tigers’ next possession, Klubnik broke away from Virginia Tech’s Mansoor Delane and threw a 41-yard pass to T.J. Moore to give Clemson a 14-7 lead. Early in the fourth, he threw a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Jake Briningstool.

Klubnik was 16 of 34 for 211 yards. He added 30 yards rushing. Phil Mafah had 128 yards rushing for the Tigers, who finished with 378 yards.

The Hokies scored their lone offensive touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Collin Schlee to Ayden Greene with 1:43 remaining. They finished with 40 yards rushing after they were averaging 201.4 yards on the ground coming into the day.

The takeaway

Clemson: The Tigers bounced back in a big way after allowing Louisville to rush for 215 yards.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been one of the nation’s most disappointing teams. They returned 19 starters from a team that won its bowl game last December, but still aren’t bowl-eligible with two games remaining in the regular season.

Up next

Clemson: At Pittsburgh next Saturday.

Virginia Tech: At Duke on Nov. 23.

