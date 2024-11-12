C.J. Ogbonna accounts for 5 TDs, including TD pass in OT to lift Buffalo over Ball State 51-48

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for five scores that included a 14-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Sperling in…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for five scores that included a 14-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Sperling in overtime to give Buffalo a 51-48 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Jackson Courville kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first possession of overtime for Ball State.

Ogbonna completed 19 of 37 passes for 264 yards and threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He added 55 yards on the ground and two scores. Al-Jay Henderson had 126 yards rushing on 27 carries with two touchdowns for Buffalo (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). JJ Jenkins made eight catches for 131 yards and Victor Snow had six for 74 and each had a touchdown catch.

Kadin Semonza was 25-of-37 passing for 327 yards and threw four touchdown passes and an interception for Ball State (3-7, 2-4), which was playing at Buffalo for the first time since 2016. Justin Bowick made two touchdown catches and finished with 148 yards receiving. Cam Pickett accounted for two scores and 111 yards of offense.

Ball State scored 17 unanswered points between the third and fourth quarters before Ogbonna broke loose on a 26-yard TD run to pull the Bulls to 45-37 with 5:43 remaining in regulation. Ogbonna threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jenkins to cap a 10-play, 73-yard drive that tied the game at 45-all with 1:49 to play.

Ball State then drove to the Buffalo 41-yard line but punted the ball on fourth-and-10 with 13 seconds left to force the extra period.

All six of the Cardinals’ conference games have been decided within six points.

