UConn looks for 5th win of the season at home against ACC team Wake Forest

Wake Forest (2-4) at UConn (4-2), Saturday, noon ET (CBS Sports Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: UConn by 1. Series…

Wake Forest (2-4) at UConn (4-2), Saturday, noon ET (CBS Sports Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UConn by 1.

Series record: Wake Forest leads 2-1.

What’s at stake?

Wake Forest is coming off a 49-14 loss to Clemson and looks to pick up its second road win in a row. UConn is going after its first four-game winning streak since the 2010 season. This is the first time since a 2016 game against Syracuse that the Huskies are favored against a team from the ACC.

Key matchup

Wake Forest’s run defense vs. UConn’s rushing attack. UConn is 15th nationally with an average of 220.3 rushing yards per game. Durell Robinson, Cam Edwards and Mel Brown have all rushed for more than 300 yards for the Huskies. Wake Forest has allowed 4.85 yards per carry, the most in the ACC. The Demon Deacons have allowed more than 200 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in its last three losses.

Players to watch

Wake Forest: RB Demond Claiborne. Claiborne is on pace to become Wake Forest’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Cade Carney in 2018. He is averaging 135.5 rushing yards in the two wins and 63.3 yards in the four losses. UConn coach Jim Mora called Claiborne the best running back the Huskies will see this season.

UConn: WR Skyler Bell. The Wisconsin transfer is one of seven Bowl Subdivision players with at least 20 receptions to average more than 20 yards per catch. He suffered an ankle injury inagainst Temple. However, Mora said Bell is “doing great.”

Facts & figures

This is the first meeting between UConn and Wake Forest since the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl and the first matchup in the regular season since 2006. Wake Forest won both of those games after UConn won at Wake Forest in 2003. … Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier has nine touchdown passes this season. His four interceptions have come in the last three games. … Bachmeier was recruited by Mora when he was the head coach at UCLA. The California native began his collegiate career at Boise State. … The Demon Deacons rank 119th in the Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense (34.0) and 127th in total defense (477.8), which is last among 17 teams in the ACC. … UConn is 0-4 against ACC teams since the start of the 2023 season. Three of those losses have come by 10 points or less.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.