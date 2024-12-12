FCS title game going back to Tennessee after 15th championship in a row in Frisco, Texas

The NCAA is taking its Football Championship Subdivision title game back to Tennessee, with games at the end of the…

The NCAA is taking its Football Championship Subdivision title game back to Tennessee, with games at the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons played in Nashville on the Vanderbilt campus.

This season’s FCS championship game will be played Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, which will host the game for a record 15th season in a row.

Frisco was set to host the game for at least two more seasons, with an option for a third year. But NCAA officials said Thursday that they had to look at other sites because of an multiyear renovation project planned at the 20,500-seat professional soccer stadium less than 30 miles north of downtown Dallas.

Vanderbilt’s campus stadium is in the process of its own multiyear renovation that will be completed by next year. The Commodores have played two seasons there during the construction.

When South Dakota State beat Montana 23-3 to win its second consecutive FCS title last January, Frisco became the longest-serving host of the game with 14. Chattanooga had hosted the 13 games before that from 1997-2009.

The NCAA said the location of the game beyond the 2026 season will be determined in a future bid cycle.

“The city of Frisco and Toyota Stadium are incredible partners and have helped grow our championship to an exceptional level the past 15 years,” said Ty Halpin, NCAA director of championships. “Frisco holds a special place in the history of the championship and in the hearts of our institutions and fans. The committee looks forward to seeing the renovations to the stadium in Frisco.”

Nashville will be the 11th city to host the FCS championship game, which started in 1978 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.