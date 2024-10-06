The AP Top 25

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 6, 2024, 1:57 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Texas (52) 5-0 1516 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 5-0 1473 3
3. Oregon 5-0 1348 6
4. Penn St. 5-0 1305 7
5. Georgia 4-1 1299 5
6. Miami 6-0 1187 8
7. Alabama 4-1 1182 1
8. Tennessee 4-1 1001 4
9. Mississippi 5-1 978 12
10. Clemson 4-1 861 15
11. Iowa St. 5-0 853 16
11. Notre Dame 4-1 853 14
13. LSU 4-1 827 13
14. BYU 5-0 753 17
15. Texas A&M 5-1 702 25
16. Utah 4-1 473 18
17. Boise St. 4-1 463 21
18. Kansas St. 4-1 459 20
18. Indiana 6-0 459 23
18. Oklahoma 4-1 459 19
21. Missouri 4-1 352 9
22. Pittsburgh 5-0 196
23. Illinois 4-1 182 24
24. Michigan 4-2 170 10
25. SMU 5-1 165

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

