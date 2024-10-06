The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Texas (52)
|5-0
|1516
|2
|2. Ohio St. (9)
|5-0
|1473
|3
|3. Oregon
|5-0
|1348
|6
|4. Penn St.
|5-0
|1305
|7
|5. Georgia
|4-1
|1299
|5
|6. Miami
|6-0
|1187
|8
|7. Alabama
|4-1
|1182
|1
|8. Tennessee
|4-1
|1001
|4
|9. Mississippi
|5-1
|978
|12
|10. Clemson
|4-1
|861
|15
|11. Iowa St.
|5-0
|853
|16
|11. Notre Dame
|4-1
|853
|14
|13. LSU
|4-1
|827
|13
|14. BYU
|5-0
|753
|17
|15. Texas A&M
|5-1
|702
|25
|16. Utah
|4-1
|473
|18
|17. Boise St.
|4-1
|463
|21
|18. Kansas St.
|4-1
|459
|20
|18. Indiana
|6-0
|459
|23
|18. Oklahoma
|4-1
|459
|19
|21. Missouri
|4-1
|352
|9
|22. Pittsburgh
|5-0
|196
|–
|23. Illinois
|4-1
|182
|24
|24. Michigan
|4-2
|170
|10
|25. SMU
|5-1
|165
|–
Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.
