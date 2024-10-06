The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas (52) 5-0 1516 2 2. Ohio St. (9) 5-0 1473 3 3. Oregon 5-0 1348 6 4. Penn St. 5-0 1305 7 5. Georgia 4-1 1299 5 6. Miami 6-0 1187 8 7. Alabama 4-1 1182 1 8. Tennessee 4-1 1001 4 9. Mississippi 5-1 978 12 10. Clemson 4-1 861 15 11. Iowa St. 5-0 853 16 11. Notre Dame 4-1 853 14 13. LSU 4-1 827 13 14. BYU 5-0 753 17 15. Texas A&M 5-1 702 25 16. Utah 4-1 473 18 17. Boise St. 4-1 463 21 18. Kansas St. 4-1 459 20 18. Indiana 6-0 459 23 18. Oklahoma 4-1 459 19 21. Missouri 4-1 352 9 22. Pittsburgh 5-0 196 – 23. Illinois 4-1 182 24 24. Michigan 4-2 170 10 25. SMU 5-1 165 –

Others receiving votes: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

