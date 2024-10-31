Records and rankings mean little as No. 21 Army renews service academy rivalry against 1-6 Air Force

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army linebacker Kalib Fortner senses a different vibe whenever the Black Knights’ schedule turns to…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army linebacker Kalib Fortner senses a different vibe whenever the Black Knights’ schedule turns to facing a service academy rival.

The junior remembers the nerves lasting through kickoff and into the first defensive series of last year’s meeting against the then-No. 17-ranked Air Force, in an outing the Black Knights were heavy underdogs against the 7-0 Falcons at Empower Field in Denver.

That’s when Fortner and Army’s defense stuffed the Falcons at their own 34 on fourth down of their opening drive and rolled to a 23-3 victory, spoiling Air Force’s perfect season.

“The butterflies were still going within that first or second play,” Fortner recalled. “It was probably the biggest stage that I’ve played as a football player. Emotions were high and I wanted to do my job for the guys.”

Army and Air Force have gone their different ways since, as the rivals prepare to meet at West Point on Saturday. The No. 21 Black Knights (7-0) have yet to taste defeat, going nearly a full calendar year without a loss in riding a nation-best 11-game winning streak.

Air Force (1-6), meantime has spiraled to 1-10 in its past 11 against FBS opponents since. The Falcons have lost six straigth, with their only win of the season coming against transitioning FCS Merrimack.

Records and favored by 22 1/2 points aside, Army coach Jeff Monken believes Air Force will provide the Black Knights their best test of the season so far.

“These games are always unbelievable battles,” Monken said. “They are hard games to win. They are hard games to prepare for. We go down a lot of rabbit holes in these games, knowing what the other team can do defensively, offensively and special teams.”

Before Army’s 20-point win last season, the previous five meetings were decided by a combined 23 points, and came down to a final play.

“To one degree, it’s just another game,” Air Force offensive lineman Alex Moore said. “You want to take every game seriously, obviously. But at the same rate, everyone knows this is a big rivalry between the service academies. So, we’re definitely super excited for this game.”

Daily record breaker

Army senior quarterback Bryson Daily’s 19 rushing touchdowns are an academy season record with at least six games to play. Daily and the Black Knights are 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference and in contention for a berth in the conference championship. The co-captain is within reach of the FBS single-season record among quarterbacks of 31, set by Navy’s Keenan Reynolds in 2013. Daily opened the win against Air Force last year with a 62-yard touchdown run and finished with 170 rushing yards and two TDs.

The Woody Way

Army has limited Air Force to 37 points in four games with Nate Woody as defensive coordinator. Woody has created schemes to slow triple-option offenses like Air Force dating to his days at Appalachian State and Wofford.

Business as usual

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun didn’t make any drastic changes to the practice schedule to get ready for what will be an early kickoff for the Colorado-based Falcons. He said academy life is preparation enough.

As proof, he shared a typical day for junior fullback Dylan Carson, who’s up at 6 a.m. for formation at 6:30, followed by breakfast at 7:45. He then attends four classes before lunch at 12:30 p.m., followed by two team meetings and practice at 3:50.

“You’re up and rolling pretty bright and early,” Calhoun said.

Extra bye week

The Falcons took advantage of a second bye week to practice. Air Force has an entirely different look after losing 10 starters on offense and eight on defense to graduation. They’ve had 41 players kick off their careers with their first start this season.

“We’ll take as many days on the field as we can get again,” Calhoun said. “There’s probably some point where it’s a little bit of an overkill, but I think it’s invaluable to be able to go out and practice and play football.”

___

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham, in Denver, contributed to this report.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.