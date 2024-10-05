Reagan Andrew accounts for 4 TDs to help Butler beat Morehead St. 40-6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reagan Andrew threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help Butler beat Morehead…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reagan Andrew threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help Butler beat Morehead State 40-6 Saturday.

Butler (5-0, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) is off to its best start since the 2009 team opened the season with nine consecutive wins.

Andrew was 11-of-12 passing for 172 yards and had 58 yards rushing on eight carries. Ershod Jasey II ran 11 times for 76 yards and added a 25-yard touchdown reception for the Bulldogs.

Andrew opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first quarter and connected with Ethan Loss for a 71-yard gain that set up Billy Dozier’s scoring run from the 5 that made it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Andrew hit William Enneking for a 14-yard TD and Jasey’s TD catch made it 27-0 with 4:06 left in the third.

Carter Cravens threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Upp that got Morehead State (3-3, 1-1) on the scoreboard with about 7 minutes to play.

Cravens finished 14-of-20 passing for 139 yards for the Eagles. Nate Garnett had four receptions for 89 yards and Isaac Stopke added 67 yards rushing on 12 carries.

