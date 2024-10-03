Pitt’s Rodney Hammond Jr. is cleared to play after initially being ruled ineligible for the season

Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond will be available on Saturday when the unbeaten Panthers open Atlantic Coast Conference play against…

Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond will be available on Saturday when the unbeaten Panthers open Atlantic Coast Conference play against North Carolina.

Hammond was declared ineligible for the season on the eve of Pitt’s opener against Kent State on Aug. 31. The school declined to provide a reason, though it stipulated at the time that Hammond remained a member of the team and was cleared to practice.

Coach Pat Narduzzi said Thursday that Hammond, the team’s leading rusher in 2023, will be ready to go for the Panthers (4-0) when they face the Tar Heels (3-2, 0-1).

“Excited as a coaching staff and a team that he is back,” Narduzzi said. “It’s great for everybody.”

Narduzzi did not get into specifics about what prompted the change in Hammond’s status.

“Right now he’s ready to play,” Narduzzi said. “That’s all I care about. That’s all I focus on.”

Hammond will not be the starter against North Carolina. Desmond Reid, who was listed atop the depth chart next to Hammond when the season began, is off to a strong start. He is averaging an ACC-best 188.0 yards from scrimmage, though he did miss a blowout win over Youngstown State two weeks ago with a minor injury.

“Obviously, Desmond is the guy right now, the starter,” Narduzzi said. “But Rodney’s been practicing every day since it happened and he’ll be ready to roll.”

