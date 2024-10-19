Peele returns 2 interceptions for TDs, No. 25 Navy overpowers Charlotte 51-17

Cornerback Dashaun Peele became the first Navy player to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game, Blake Horvath threw three scoring passes and the No. 25 Midshipmen routed Charlotte 51-17 on Saturday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cornerback Dashaun Peele became the first Navy player to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game, Blake Horvath threw three scoring passes and the No. 25 Midshipmen routed Charlotte 51-17 on Saturday.

Navy improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1979 and is 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference. The Midshipmen are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019. Charlotte dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

“It’s a team that is focused on the work and the process,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. ”I thought we were going to be a bowl team, but it was not based on the talent of our football team, it was based on the character and the intangibles and the work that we put it in.”

Peele had a 61-yard return and an 84-yarder. Navy forced five turnovers, its most since 2019.

“I feel like I was at the right place at the right time,” Peele said. “Throughout the week, we were kind of working on those plays.”

Horvath was 7 of 13 for 117 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes this season, three shy of the school record set by Ricky Dobbs in 2010.

Navy fullback Alex Tecza scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on two runs inside the red zone and a 46-yard reception.

“We really put an emphasis on a quick start,” Horvath said. “It helps the defense out. It allows them to play more free.”

Midshipmen tight end Cody Howard caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and wide receiver Brandon Chatman had a 19-yard scoring reception.

Max Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes for Charlotte, a 20-yard touchdown strike to O’Mega Blake, and a 13-yarder to Duane Thomas Jr.

“It was very frustrating,” Charlotte coach Biff Poggi said. “It was a very important game for us and a game we thought we could win. To start that way was the last thing everyone thought we would start that way. We worked all week on protecting the football and we came out the gate with multiple turnovers. Disappointing but we go back to work.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Charlotte: Despite the blowout loss, the 49ers have won three of their last five games with a roster that has 71 newcomers. Charlotte, in its 10th year competing in the FBS, still can become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019.

Navy: The Midshipmen continue to roll with a high-powered offense and defense that forces key turnovers. Navy is in a position to win the American Athletic Conference and perhaps even earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

RED-ZONE SUCCESS

Navy had been 20 for 20 scoring touchdowns inside the red zone until Nathan Kirkwood converted a 22-yard field goal with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Midshipmen are ranked for the first time since the 2019 season when they were 20th after finishing 11-2 and beating Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. They could move up a spot or two, depending on how others fare.

UP NEXT

Charlotte: At Memphis on Saturday.

Navy: Faces No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

