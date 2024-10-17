No. 9 Iowa State goes for 7-0 when UCF visits. Singleton says players’ bond has led to success

Five seasons in the program have given J.R. Singleton an idea about what it takes to win at Iowa State.…

Five seasons in the program have given J.R. Singleton an idea about what it takes to win at Iowa State.

It goes beyond bringing in the best people, not necessarily the best players as judged by recruiting analysts, and having a staff that can coach them up. That’s long been the party line in Ames.

It’s also about having chemistry and unity of purpose, which Singleton said the Cyclones have in abundance.

“We love each other,” the defensive lineman said. “I feel like that’s really hard to do this day and age in college football. With NIL and stuff, everyone’s really just thinking about trying to get theirs. Being fulfilled in life as a man is about giving to others and worrying about other people and not trying to just get whatever you want. That’s why we’re really successful, the love we have for each other.”

The ninth-ranked Cyclones (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) are off to their best start since 1938 as they enter Saturday night’s home game against UCF (3-3, 1-2).

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said Iowa State’s upward trajectory stems from so many of its players being immersed in Matt Campbell’s system three, four or five years.

“A lot of these guys have played a lot of football,” Malzahn said.

Singleton is among 18 returning starters this season, and he said the team’s depth of experience is a reflection of Campbell’s recruiting strategy.

“When coach Campbell recruits people, he says if you come here, you’re called to be here,” Singleton said. “This is not a place where you’re going to get the glitz and the glamour and you walk outside and you’re like, ‘This place is amazing.’ It’s not like we’re in a huge city. Just the love we have for each other and the belief we have in our coaches. They really care about you as a man and growing you as a man.”

Handling the hype

Iowa State’s first appearance in the top 10 since 2021 has brought increasing national attention, and Campbell said his nine years with the Cyclones have been a lesson in dealing with ups and downs. The program’s pinnacle was 2020, when it reached the Big 12 championship game and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. The Cyclones followed with seasons of 7-6, 4-8 and 7-6.

“We’ve been in some these opportunities where Iowa State football has kind of been creeping up and doing powerful things in a positive way,” Campbell said. “We’ve handled it positively and negatively. What you try to do is use your history and share why you either were successful handling some of these things and maybe why you weren’t.”

QB quandary

Malzahn entered the season believing he was set at quarterback with Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson. After six games, Jefferson has been benched and Malzahn said he didn’t know if he would have a chance to play again.

Freshman EJ Colson made his first start against Cincinnati last week, but most of the snaps went to Jacurri Brown. Malzahn said Tuesday that Brown would take the first snaps with the No. 1 offense at practice but it wasn’t certain he would start at the Cyclones. The coach did not rule out playing two quarterbacks.

Struggling Knights

For the second straight season, UCF followed a 3-0 start with a losing streak. The Knights have dropped three in a row; last year they lost five straight. They also have gone two straight games without scoring a first-half touchdown. Malzahn said he and his players are approaching the second half of the season as a fresh start.

“We’ve got a veteran group and really good leadership,” he said. “We have a staff that’s really close. We’ll keep fighting.”

Saluting the ’38 Cyclones

Iowa State would match the best start in program history with a win. The 1938 Cyclones started 7-0, with four of those wins by seven points or less, and finished the year 7-1.

“I’m sure it was challenging in 1938 and it’s challenging now,” Campbell said. “Any time you have a team that’s trying to sustain success, it’s not easy. My hat’s off to that group and my hat’s off to our group.”

