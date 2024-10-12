No. 7 Alabama holds off South Carolina, avoiding another big upset loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama was able to hold off South Carolina 27-25 on Saturday with an interception after allowing…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama was able to hold off South Carolina 27-25 on Saturday with an interception after allowing the Gamecocks a chance at handing the Crimson Tide its second straight SEC loss by botching an onside-kick recovery before the game’s final drive.

LaNorris Sellers hit Nyck Harbor for a 31-yard touchdown with 43 seconds left, but the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-3) failed to convert on their two-point attempt. They recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Sellers’ desperation heave toward the end zone with 13 seconds remaining was intercepted at the goal line by Domani Jackson.

Jalen Milroe rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and then hit Germie Bernard for a late 34-yard score to help No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) survive the scare.

The Crimson Tide narrowly avoided another upset after losing to Vanderbilt last week, ending a short stint as the top-ranked team in the country.

No. 1 TEXAS 34, No. 18 OKLAHOMA 3

DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers returned from injury to lead No. 1 Texas to a win over 18th-ranked Oklahoma, throwing for 199 yards and the go-ahead touchdown and running for another score in the teams’ first Red River Rivalry matchup as Southeastern Conference members.

Quintrevion Wisner ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns (6-0, 2-0 SEC), and his fumble at the end of another long run was recovered in the end zone by teammate Silas Bolden for a TD.

Ewers overcame a sluggish start and finished 20-of-29 passing in his first game since an abdomen strain four weeks ago. He was sacked for the only time on the game’s first play and threw an interception on his first pass.

The first meeting under their new conference logo was the 120th in the series that dates to 1900 and has been played annually during the State Fair of Texas since 1929. Oklahoma (4-2, 1-2) won five of the last six times they played while together in the Big 12, but the Longhorns have a 64-51-5 series advantage.

No. 4 PENN ST. 33, SOUTHERN CAL 3O, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Warren caught 17 passes to tie the FBS single-game record for tight ends, Ryan Barker hit a 36-yard field goal in overtime and No. 4 Penn State rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half for a victory over Southern California.

Drew Allar passed for a career-high 391 yards and two touchdowns despite three interceptions for Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), which didn’t lead in the final 49 minutes of regulation. The Nittany Lions came back three times to tie it in the final 20 minutes, including Nicholas Singleton’s 14-yard TD reception with 2:53 left.

Quentin Joyner scored two early TDs for the Trojans (3-3, 1-3), who have lost three of four. USC hasn’t beaten a top-five team since the Trojans held off No. 5 Penn State in a 52-49 thriller of a Rose Bowl in January 2017.

Warren racked up 224 yards and a touchdown, although his only catch after the third quarter was a 3-yarder in overtime. The senior set a record for the most receptions by an opponent in USC’s 137-year football history.

No. 5 GEORGIA 41, MISSISSIPPI ST. 31

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for a career-high 459 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Georgia withstood Mississippi State’s second-half comeback bid for a win.

Georgia (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) played at times as if it were looking ahead to next week’s visit to No. 1 Texas but had enough offense for its 28th consecutive home win.

Georgia led 34-10 early in the second half before freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., making his second start, led the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) to two straight touchdowns. Van Buren’s strong performance was not enough to prevent Mississippi State’s fifth consecutive loss.

With Georgia leading 34-24, Beck led a 16-play touchdown drive to put the game away. On fourth down at the MSU 1, Trevor Etienne was pushed across the goal line by Georgia’s offensive line.

No. 10 CLEMSON 49, WAKE FOREST 14

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and Phil Mafah added two short touchdown runs as No. 10 Clemson rolled past Wake Forest for its fifth straight win.

The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned a couple of interceptions into touchdowns as they started to pull away with a 28-point second quarter.

Klubnik threw for 309 yards on 31 for 41 passing and Mafah gained 118 yards on 20 carries.

The Tigers threw in some wrinkles, with receiver Antonio Williams throwing 28 yards to tight end Jake Briningstool for a third-quarter touchdown.

Wake Forest (2-4, 1-2) dropped its fourth consecutive home game. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was limited to 126 passing yards with a pair of interceptions and two touchdown tosses before he was replaced midway through the third quarter.

No. 11 NOTRE DAME 49, STANFORD 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Notre Dame to a win over Stanford.

Leonard was 16 of 22 passing for 229 yards and three scores, and rushed six times for 31 yards and a TD.

The game was stopped at the end of the third quarter due to lighting in the area, with Notre Dame ahead 42-7. Play resumed after a delay of about an hour.

Steve Angeli replaced Leonard at quarterback when play resumed.

Notre Dame (5-1) shut down Stanford’s offense and posted eight tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and a lost fumble. The Fighting Irish also stopped Stanford three times on fourth-down attempts.

No. 14 BYU 41, ARIZONA 19

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns and No. 14 BYU forced four turnovers in a win over Arizona.

Darius Lassiter had 86 yards on five catches and Parker Kingston caught a touchdown pass and threw for a score on a trick play for BYU. The Cougars (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) are off to their best start since 2020.

Noah Fifita threw for 275 yards and a touchdown to lead Arizona. But, he tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble. Tetairoa McMillan had 78 yards on five catches for the Wildcats.

Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) has lost four straight games in the series with BYU.

Arizona turned the ball over twice in its first three plays of the second half.

No. 21 MISSOURI 45, UMASS 3

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Missouri receiver Luther Burden scored on a 61-yard jet sweep less than a minute into the game, and the 21st-ranked Tigers went on to beat Massachusetts.

Missouri (5-1) rebounded from its 41-10 loss at Texas A&M last week with a resounding victory over the Football Bowl Subdivision independent. UMass (1-6) lost its third straight game.

Brady Cook completed 14 of 19 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters and gave way to Drew Pyne to start the fourth. Marcus Carroll rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.

The Tigers, who entered the game ranked 15th nationally in total defense, limited UMass to 237 yards and 13 first downs.

No. 22 PITTSBURGH 17, CALIFORNIA 15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Desmond Reid ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 22 Pitt held off California.

The Panthers improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 by relying on a defense that racked up six sacks on a day their revamped offense struggled. Pitt managed just 277 total yards — nearly 250 below its season average coming in — and did next to nothing in the second half.

Still, Pitt hung on as Cal (3-3, 0-3 ACC) let a couple of late opportunities slip away. Ryan Coe’s go-ahead 40-yard field goal attempt with 1:54 left was a low wobbler that sailed wide right. The Bears got the ball back with 44 seconds remaining but failed to generate a first down as Pitt reached bowl eligibility a year after a 3-9 season led longtime head coach Pat Narduzzi to overhaul the offensive coaching staff.

The arrival of offensive coordinator Kade Bell and his up-tempo attack has shoved Pitt into the 21st century, but for most of a crisp fall afternoon, the Panthers defense led the way.

No. 23 ILLINOIS 50, PURDUE 49, OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime to Pat Bryant and Dylan Rosiek sacked Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne on a two-point conversion attempt after the Boilermakers scored a TD to give to give No. 23 Illinois a Big Ten win Saturday.

Ahrmad Branch, on his only carry of the day, scored on a 3-yard run in OT for the Boilermakers.

A 38-yard field goal by Illinois’ David Alano as time expired sent the game into overtime after Purdue rallied from 27-3 and 40-28 deficits in the second half.

Illinois (5-1, 2-1) had lost four straight to Purdue (1-5, 0-3) and seven of the last eight games against the Boilermakers and hadn’t beaten Purdue at Memorial Stadium since 2010.

Altmyer completed 20 of 34 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Josh McCray ran for 78 yards and two TDs and caught a TD pass from Altmyer. Bryant caught four passes for 104 yards.

