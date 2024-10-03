New No. 1 Alabama visits Vanderbilt after both had close games against Top 10 opponents

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 23 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 63-18-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Now that Alabama is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2022, the trick is holding onto that top spot — as SEC rivals Georgia and Texas have found out. The Crimson Tide rose three spots after a 41-34 win over the then-No. 2 and previous-No. 1 Bulldogs It is the 16th season of the last 17 that Alabama has made it to the top, with 2023 the only exception. The Commodores are trying once again to pull off a huge upset. They flirted with one last week, taking No. 9 Missouri into a second overtime before falling 30-27. The Commodores haven’t beaten Alabama on the field since 1984.

KEY MATCHUP

The Commodores did a decent job containing the Tigers’ Brady Cook-to-Luther Burden III connection. But now they’ll face the big-play threat combo of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. Vandy ranks 71st nationally giving up 212 yards passing per game. Williams leads the nation with an average of 28.9 yards per catch and has five touchdowns, including a late 75-yarder that gave Alabama the lead for good against Georgia.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: All eyes are on Milroe, who emerged as the Heisman Trophy favorite after his superb performance against Georgia. Milroe has accounted for 18 touchdowns (10 passing and eight rushing) already this season, and he is rated No. 2 in passing efficiency.

Vanderbilt: QB Diego Pavia, a New Mexico State transfer, has passed for 721 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He has also run for 279 yards and two scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama has won the last 23 games against Vanderbilt, and 23 straight over unranked opponents. The last unranked team to beat the Tide was Texas A&M on Oct. 9, 2021. … This will be the ninth Top 10 opponent Vanderbilt has played under coach Clark lea. … The Tide defense has allowed just 11 third-down conversions in 64 attempts, a 17.1% rate that is second in FBS. … Vandy has already played two overtime games, the most since 1998. The Commodores opened with a 34-27 OT win over Virginia Tech. … Vandy leads the SEC and ranks 10th nationally with 21.3 yards per punt return, led by Martel Hight.

