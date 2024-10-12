Myles Burkett throws two TD passes, Albany hangs on to defeat Bryant 24-17

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to Seven McGee, including the go-ahead score in the fourth…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Myles Burkett threw two touchdown passes to Seven McGee, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Albany defeated Bryant 24-17 on Saturday.

Burkett hit McGee on a 5-yard scoring play that gave the Great Danes (3-3, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) a 17-10 lead with 10:43 remaining.

Jojo Uga made it a two-touchdown game when he punched it in from the 1 with 1:07 left. It was a two-play, six-yard drive after the Bulldogs turned it over on downs inside their own 10.

The extra cushion proved necessary after Bryant drove 75 yards and scored on a 21-yard pass from Jarrett Guest to Drew Montez with 6 seconds left. The Bulldogs recovered their onside kick but Guest’s final heave was broken up by Marcus Winfield.

Burkett was 13 of 24 passing for 183 yards with two interceptions. He added 57 yards rushing and Uga ran for 54 yards. Levi Wentz caught four passes for 106 yards.

Guest completed 23 of 32 passes for 233 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Fabrice Mukendi had 94 yards rushing for the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2).

A 36-yard touchdown pass from Guest to Landon Ruggieri in the first minute of play led to a 7-3 halftime lead for the Bryant.

Albany went ahead 10-7 in the third quarter when Burkett hit McGee with a 3-yard touchdown pass. McGee caught four passes for 26 yards.

