Munoz throws 6 TD passes, including the game-winner in OT, as Weber State holds off Montana 55-48

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Richie Munoz threw a career-high six touchdown passes that included the game winner in overtime as Weber State held off Montana’s fourth-quarter rally for a 55-48 victory on Saturday.

Munoz hit Damon Bankston with a 7-yard score in overtime. Then Logan Fife was sacked and fumbled the ball on Montana’s first play of overtime to seal it for Weber State (3-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Montana (4-2, 1-1), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches’ poll, scored 25 of the game’s 42 fourth-quarter points.

Fife’s second touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Keelan White, capped a 73-yard drive to give the Grizzlies a 48-45 lead with 59 seconds remaining in regulation.

Munoz then completed 4 of 5 passes, including a 17-yarder to Jayleen Record that set up Kyle Thompson’s 43-yard field goal as time expired to force the extra period tied at 48.

Munoz was 19-of-28 passing for 364 yards without an interception. The sophomore entered having played in just 10 games but had already surpassed 2,000 career yards passing with 17 touchdown passes and only two picks.

Jacob Sharp made five catches for 152 yards receiving for the Wildcats. Record finished with 105 yards on just three receptions and the pair combined for four touchdown catches.

Fife completed 30 of 41 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, and also had short-yardage touchdown run for the Grizzlies. Eli Gillman had 37-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a pair of short-yardage scores in the fourth. Fife and Gillman also connected on a 68-yard touchdown in the third.

