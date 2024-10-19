Mellott, Humphrey combine for 5 TDs, Montana State 8-0 after 44-14 win over Portland State

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw for three touchdowns and Scottre Humphrey ran for two, all in the first…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Tommy Mellott threw for three touchdowns and Scottre Humphrey ran for two, all in the first half, and Montana State rolled to a 44-14 win over Portland State on Saturday.

After racing to a 35-0 halftime lead, the Bobcats (8-0, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), matching the 1954 team for the second-best start in school history, got three field goals from Myles Sansted.

Humphrey had touchdown runs from 7 and 6 yards, sandwiched around Mellott’s first touchdown pass, a 57-yard connection with Taco Dowler. Mellott then scored on a 24-yard pass to Jared White and a 48-yard connection with Rohan Jones.

Humphrey finished with 160 yards on just 14 carries and now has 10 touchdowns as the Bobcats, ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, piled up 323 yards on the ground. Mellott was 15-of-20 passing for 239 yards. MSU finished with 607 total yards

Dante Chachere was 10-of-17 passing for just 65 yards for the Vikings (1-6, 1-3). Delon Thompson and backup quarterback Will Haskell had rushing touchdowns. PSU had 236 yards on offense.

