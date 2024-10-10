Maryland, Northwestern seek their first Big Ten victories in Friday night meeting

In a matchup between teams coming off losses to undefeated Indiana, Maryland and Northwestern seek their first conference wins on a Friday night.

Northwestern (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Maryland (3-2, 0-2), Friday 8 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Maryland by 11 1/2.

Series record: Northwestern 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams are coming off losses to undefeated Indiana. Maryland lost 42-28 on Sept. 28 despite forcing four turnovers against the Hoosiers, and its plus-11 turnover margin is tied with James Madison for the best in the FBS. Northwestern fell at home to Indiana and has lost three of four. The Terrapins are 0-2 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2015. Northwestern ranks 119th nationally in total offense (302.8 yards per game) and 120th in scoring offense (18.6). The Wildcats’ 24 points against Indiana were their most against an FBS opponent this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Nothwestern QB Jack Lausch vs. Maryland secondary. Lausch bounced back from a shaky game against Washington to throw for 243 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana, though the Wildcats’ lack of scoring is reflected in its poor rankings in pass yards per game (112th in the FBS). The good news is that Maryland is 120th in passing yards allowed per game (269.4) but Lauscher needs to be careful: Terrapins CB Jalen Huskey and S Glendon Miller share the Big Ten lead with three interceptions each.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern: LB Xander Mueller leads the Wildcats in tackles (36) and tackles for loss (three) and has made eight stops in both of Northwestern’s Big Ten games. The graduate student is part of a defense that has amassed 12 sacks, the Wildcats’ most through five games in a season since 2016.

Maryland: WR Tai Felton leads the Big Ten in catches (46) and receiving yards (642), the latter figure the most for a Terrapin through five games since Jermaine Lewis had 670 in 1993. Felton left Maryland’s loss at Indiana early in the second half with an undisclosed injury, and if he is unable to play effectively, it would be an obstacle for the Terps’ offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Northwestern won last year’s game 33-27 as DE Aidan Hubbard had three of the Wildcats’ six sacks. … Maryland is 1-1 at home against Northwestern, with a loss in 2017 in the teams’ first meeting and a 31-24 victory two seasons ago. … The Wildcats have allowed 466 rushing yards, their fewest through five games since 2012 (450). … The Terps are 2-2 in Friday night conference games since joining the Big Ten. This is their first Friday league game since a 51-14 loss to Iowa in 2021. … Maryland is 0-9 coming off an open date since 2017, including two created by pandemic cancellations in 2020.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.