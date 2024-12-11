Bill Belichick at a glance

A look at Bill Belichick, the former NFL coach who has reached a deal to become North Carolina’s next head…

A look at Bill Belichick, the former NFL coach who has reached a deal to become North Carolina’s next head coach:

Personal

Birthdate: April 16, 1952 (age 72)

Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee

College: Wesleyan University (lettered in football, lacrosse and squash; member of the school’s athletics hall of fame)

NFL highlights

Head coach of the New England Patriots (2000-23), winning six Super Bowls

Head coach of the Cleveland Browns (1991-95), reaching the playoffs once

Defensive coordinator of the New York Giants (1985-90), winning two Super Bowls

Owns 333 career victories in regular-season and postseason play as a head coach, ranking second to Don Shula (347) for the NFL record. His 31 playoff wins are the most in NFL history.

