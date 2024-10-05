Jordan Wright seals it on 96-yard TD run from fumble recovery to get UConn past Temple 29-20

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Wright recovered a fumbled ball and ran 96 yards into the end zone on…

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Wright recovered a fumbled ball and ran 96 yards into the end zone on the final play of the game to give UConn a 29-20 victory over Temple on Saturday.

On fourth-and-goal with 3 seconds left, Temple quarterback Tyler Douglas was being pushed by two running backs toward the end zone. but the ball popped out to his right before Wright scooped it up.

Durell Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 70-yard drive to give UConn a 23-20 lead with 3:46 left.

Joe Fagnano was 24-of-41 passing for 272 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UConn (4-2).

Fagnano tossed a screen pass to TJ Sheffield, who then slipped through three defenders and sprinted 58 yards into the end zone to give the Huskies a 16-13 lead with 2:11 remaining in the third quarter. Temple regained the lead, 20-16, on Forrest Brock’s 8-yard touchdown run with 9:52 left in the game.

Brock completed 18 of 31 passes for 136 yards for Temple (1-5). Maddux Trujillo kicked field goals from 60 and 42 yards.

John Adams recovered the ball in the end zone from a blocked punt to give the Owls a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

