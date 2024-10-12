Jermaine Corbett returns opening kickoff 100 yards to help Merrimack beat Morgan State 32-24

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jermaine Corbett returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown and he added a go-ahead score with…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jermaine Corbett returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown and he added a go-ahead score with three minutes left to help Merrimack beat Morgan State 32-24 on Saturday.

Merrimack went up 14-0 after Kendal Sims blocked a punt and Ayden Pereira ran it in for a touchdown with 10:57 left in the second quarter. Lliam Davis extended it 17-0 when he made a career-long 51-yard field goal.

Davis added another field goal from 41-yards out with 58 seconds left before halftime for a 20-3 lead. Then back-to-back sacks from Nick Lenon and Jay Thompson closed out the half.

But Morgan State cut it to 20-17 with 34 seconds left in the third quarter, and later took its first lead of the game after a short touchdown run with 6:38 left in the fourth.

Corbett scored for the second time in the game with 3:05 left, and the 2-point attempt was unsuccessful to keep it at 29-24. Morgan State went four-and-out deep in its own territory and Davis made another field goal from 39 yards for an eight-point lead with 36 seconds left.

Pereira completed 5 of 8 passes for 65 yards and he gained 66 yards rushing on 11 carries for Merrimack (2-4).

Duce Taylor was 24-of-31 passing for 186 yards for Morgan State (3-4).

