Florida tries to flip the script on Kentucky, which has won 3 straight in the SEC series

Kentucky (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) at Florida (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kentucky by 1 ½.

Series record: Florida leads 53-21.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kentucky can extend its winning streak against Florida to four, which would match its longest (1948-51) in the series. The Wildcats dominated both lines of scrimmage in the last two meetings, including a 33-17 beatdown last year in Lexington in which Ray Davis ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns. “You could say it’s a revenge game,” Florida safety Jordan Castell said. “We want to go out there and prove that what they did last year, they’re not doing it again.”

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s ground game vs. the SEC’s third-ranked run defense. The Gators could be without starter Montrell Johnson Jr. and backup Treyaun Webb, leaving freshman Jaden Baugh to potentially make his first career start. It would come against a Kentucky unit that is allowing just 89 yards rushing per game and 3.06 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kentucky: Dane Key has caught at least seven passes in three consecutive games, becoming the program’s latest player to accomplish the feat since Wan’Dale Robinson in 2021. Key needs 55 yards receiving to move into eighth on Kentucky’s all-time list.

Florida: Freshman QB DJ Lagway makes his second career start and first in SEC play. Lagway is taking over for senior Graham Mertz, who tore a ligament in his left knee last week at Tennessee. Lagway, a five-star prospect from Texas, has completed 65% of his passes for 765 yards, with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kentucky has consecutive wins in Gainesville after losing 19 straight there between 1981 and 2018. … The Wildcats haven’t allowed more than 20 points in its last four games. … Kentucky ranks in the top 10 nationally in four defensive categories: fewest first downs allowed, total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense. … Kentucky has led its opponent in rushing yardage in all six games this season. … This is Florida’s homecoming game. The Gators will honor their 1984 team, which was the first to win a SEC championship. … The Gators have scored in an NCAA-record 454 consecutive games, 54 longer than anyone else in college football history.

