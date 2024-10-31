Eric Phoenix runs for TD, throws 2 TD passes to Caden High; SC State beats NC Central 24-21

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw two touchdown passes to Caden High and added a TD run Thursday night…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw two touchdown passes to Caden High and added a TD run Thursday night to help South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 24-21.

NC Central (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll, had won five games in a row since back-to-back losses to Elon and at North Carolina — by a combined score of 86-29.

South Carolina State (6-2, 2-0) took more than 6 minutes off the clock on the opening possession when it went 85 yards in 10 plays but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Kyle Gallegos. NC Central went three-and-out and Phoenix threw and 8-yard touchdown pass to High to cap an 11-play, 81-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

Phoenix added an 11-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the second quarter that made it 17-0 at halftime.

Walker Harris connected with Markell Quick on a 51-yard throw-and-catch for a touchdown for the Eagles with 12:31 to play and hit Chauncey Spikes at the SC State 45, who raced the rest of the way for a 66-yard touchdown that made it 24-21 just 86 seconds later.

NC Central moved to the Bulldogs’ 34 before Ashaad Hall’s strip-sack of Harris was recovered by Josh Barker with about 6 1/2 minutes to play. Phoenix scrambled for a 20-yard gain on a third-and-21 and then Tyler Smith nudged forward to convert on fourth-and-1 with about 2 minutes left to seal it.

The Eagles went three-and-out on each of their first four possessions and didn’t get a first down until the closing seconds of the first half.

Max U’Ren picked off a pass from Phoenix at the Eagles 11 and returned it beyond midfield to the 42. Three plays later, J’Mari Davis ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run to cut NC Central’s deficit to 17-7 with 10:02 left in the third quarter.

On SC State’s next offensive possession, U’Ren stopped Phoenix for no gain on a fourth-and-2 from the 3 — the Bulldogs’ second consecutive trip into the red zone without any points.

Michael Brunson intercepted a pass near midfield and two plays later Phoenix hit High for a 42-yard catch-and-run for a TD that gave the Bulldogs a 24-7 lead with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

