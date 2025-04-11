Tennessee receivers will need to step up to put the air back in Heupel’s offense

The Tennessee Volunteers are trying to put the air back into coach Josh Heupel’s offense. Nobody knows better than Nico…

The Tennessee Volunteers are trying to put the air back into coach Josh Heupel’s offense. Nobody knows better than Nico Iamaleava that he has to be better going into his second season as the starting quarterback.

“We didn’t play at our at our full potential man,” Iamaleava said. “And yeah, I mean I think it all starts in that offseason and just building rapport with the guys and you know, holding guys accountable. You know, just building that trust with the guys I think it all starts now.”

Sure, Tennessee reached the College Football Playoffs only to lose to eventual national champion Ohio State. The Vols (10-3) finished ninth in the nation, and Heupel added 23 recruits and four transfers from Power Four leagues. Dylan Sampson, the Southeastern Conference rushing leader, is prepping for the NFL after helping Tennessee rank ninth averaging 225.8 yards on the ground.

The Vols were 77th nationally averaging 221.2 yards passing per game, a number that could’ve been better if Iamaleava had connected on a few more deep passes with his receivers. Wide receivers Bru McCoy and Dont’e Thornton are prepping for the NFL draft too, while Squirrel White went through the portal to Florida State.

Iamaleava has done his best to make sure he’s ready.

“The more you get comfortable in the offense, it allows you to play free. And yeah, man, I think I think that’s where I’m where I’m at right now,” Iamaleava said.

Heupel and Iamaleava will need some wide receivers to step up with a first real test Saturday as Tennessee wraps up spring practice with the Orange and White game, which will be limited to about 45,000 fans at Neyland Stadium by offseason construction. The next will be the season opener Aug. 30 in Atlanta against Syracuse.

There’s Mike Matthews, a five-star recruit out of high school going into his second season, Braylon Staley and Chris Brazzell II as the veteran. The trio is being asked to step up now they each have at least a full season in Heupel’s offense. Brazzell is the leading returning receiver with 29 catches for 333 yards and two touchdown catches last season.

“Opportunity exists,” Heupel said. “I really like the group and their physical traits. They’re big, long, athletic, really intelligent football guys, really mature. They’ve grasped onto what we’ve given them up until this point in a really good way. … I’m excited about that group.”

When White hit the portal, Staley went to talk with his position coach and made clear: “I’m ready to be on that field, I’m ready to show what I can do.”

Matthews also looked at the portal before deciding to stay put, crediting coaches, his teammates and family with helping him stick around. Matthews also took a trip to California to visit Iamaleava with the duo working on timing and chemistry.

The jump from high school to college turned out to be a big leap even with McCoy and Thornton around to answer questions. Matthews learned just how different running pass routes in high school is compared to college, especially in the Southeastern Conference with defenders just as good. Matthews has been working to improve his technique and believes he will be ready to be what Iamaleava needs from him.

“I want him to perceive me as just a guy that he know he can go to,” Matthews said of his quarterback. “Like it’s not even like a second thought about it or like pretty much just any situation, knowing that you got somebody else out there that thinks just like you and be able to make those plays.”

