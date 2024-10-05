Daniel Richardson, Nay’Ron Jenkins propel Florida A&M to 28-13 victory over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes, Nay’Ron Jenkins returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes, Nay’Ron Jenkins returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:58 remaining, and Florida A&M pulled away in the second half to beat Alabama State 28-13 in the Rattlers’ Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Richardson gave Florida A&M (3-2, 1-0) a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard touchdown toss to Ace Cobb with 4:12 left in the first quarter. Alabama State (2-3, 1-1) pulled even 48 seconds later after Tacaris Bozeman scored on a 3-yard run — one play after Jamarie Hostzclaw’s 67-yard burst set up first-and-goal.

After a scoreless second quarter, Richardson and Cobb teamed up for a 35-yard touchdown midway through the third for a 14-7 lead. Brandon Gilliam’s 23-yard field goal cut the Hornets’ deficit to four.

Richardson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Goldie Lawrence with 9:02 left to play to put the Rattlers up 21-10.

Richardson finished with 196 yards on 20-for-30 passing with two interceptions.

Hostzclaw totaled 138 yards on 20 carries. Kareem Keye and backup Zach Sims combined to complete 4 of 15 passes for 68 yards and each threw an interception.

