Columbia beats Pennsylvania 23-17 for its first series victory at Franklin Field since 1996

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chase Goodwin threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, with eight catches and a score by Bryson Canty, and Columbia beat Pennsylvania 23-17 on Saturday for its first series victory at Franklin Field since 1996.

Columbia (4-1), which snapped a 12-game losing streak at Franklin Field, improved to 2-0 in Ivy League play for the first time since 2017.

Columbia scored the opening 14 points and never trailed. Penn used a 13-play, 80-yard drive to get within 17-14 on its first possession of the second half. But the Lions had two straight scoring drives that lasted 10 plays — both ending in field goals by Hugo Merry from 29 and 24 yards for a nine-point lead.

Merry made his first three field goals of the game before missing from 39-yards out with 7:52 left in the fourth. He broke the Columbia record for most consecutive makes (nine) on his first field goal with three seconds left before halftime.

Canty went over 100 yards receiving when he made a diving catch in the closing seconds of the third quarter for a 29-yard gain. Joey Giorgi added a 30-yard run on the next play to put Columbia at Penn’s 25.

Aidan Sayin was 27-of-48 passing for 241 yards with two interceptions for Pennsylvania (2-3, 0-2). Malachi Hosley and Sayin each had a rushing touchdown.

