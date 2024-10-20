Colorado State secures its first win at the Air Force Academy since 2002

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Goodie caught an 85-yard touchdown pass, Avery Morrow ran for more than 100…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Goodie caught an 85-yard touchdown pass, Avery Morrow ran for more than 100 yards, and Colorado State held off Air Force 21-13 on Saturday night for its first win at the Academy since 2002.

Goodie made a jumping one-handed catch near the Rams’ 30-yard line and then raced untouched to the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown to stretch the Rams’ advantage to 21-0 with 11:02 to play in the third quarter. Goodie finished with three catches for 103 yards.

Air Force scored all 13 of its points in the fourth quarter. The Falcons final possession ended on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 from their own 43-yard line.

Morrow had 132 yards rushing on 20 carries for Colorado State (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was 11-of-21 passing for 178 yards.

The Rams’ running back Kobe Johnson tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Vince Brown II to open the scoring with 5:28 left in the second quarter. Jalen Dupree added a 1-yard TD run to give Colorado State a 14-0 halftime lead.

John Busha completed 10 of 25 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Air Force (1-6, 0-4). He added 31 yards rushing on 18 carries that included a 1-yard TD run that capped the scoring with 5:50 remaining.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.